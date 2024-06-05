Former Justice Thomas A. E. Evans KC passes at 77

Former Justice Thomas A/ E. Evans KC

NASSAU| Bahamas Press mourns the passing of former Justice Thomas A. E. Evans KC who died this morning while resting at his home on Eastern Road.

Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis KC interrupted his contribution to the 2024/25 Budget Debate to express his condolences to the family of Mr Evans.

PM Davis took Parliamentarians back to the days when Justice Evans became his guardian under Dr Liverpool as they together articled in the early 70s. The Prime Minister went on to recall how it was he and Thomas Evans ran “The Firm” (Christie, Davis and CO.) when two of his partners went into politics. Davis described Mr Evans as a gentle giant who traced his heritage back to the Seminole Indians who came to North Andros; describing him as having come from “royal blood”.

Mr Evans was born in Nichols Town Andros in 1947. Hi journey from humble beginnings to the highest echelons of the legal profession was marked by diligence and unwavering commitment.

Educated at the All Age School in Nichols Town, his thirst for knowledge propelled him to the University of the West Indies in Barbados, where he earned his LL.B with 2nd Class Honours (Upper Division).

His legal acumen further flourished at the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica, where he was awarded the prestigious Legal Education Certificate of the Council of Legal Education.

Admitted to the Utter Bar in 1976, Evans embarked on a distinguished career that spanned decades, leaving an indelible mark on the legal landscape of The Bahamas.

In 2008, upon the recommendation of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, Justice Evans was appointed to act as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

His tenure was characterized by impartiality, wisdom, and a deep-rooted respect for the rule of law.

Prior to his appointment, Justice Evans served in various capacities, including as Stipendiary & Circuit Magistrate, Crown Counsel in the Attorney General’s Office, Christie Davis and CO., and Senior Partner of Evans & Co.

His contributions extended beyond the courtroom, as he served as Treasurer of The Bahamas Bar Association, Chairman of the Ethics Committee of The Bar, and Director of the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

A consummate scholar and educator, Justice Evans imparted his knowledge as a lecturer and examiner for The Bahamas Bar Examinations, as well as an Associate Tutor in the Law of Evidence at The Eugene Dupuch Law School.

A faithful and dedicated Anglican Mr Evans worshipped at historic St. Matthew’s Anglican Church where he served on the vestry along with various committees in the parish and across the diocese.

Evans is the husband of Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

To his wife, children and extended family we at Bahamas Press extend our deepest condolences and love on the passing of this “gentle giant” who brought protection to our operations.

May holy angels lead you forth to paradise,

And may the martyrs greet your coming home.

May you find welcome there within God’s dwelling-place,

The radiant city, New Jerusalem.

May he rest in Peace…Amen!