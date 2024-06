GG Cynthia Mother Pratt presents Mrs. Carolyn Vogt-Evans, Assistant Chief Magistrate with her certificate.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia Pratt administered the Oath of Allegiance and the Judicial Oath, and presented the Instrument of Appointment to Mrs. Carolyn Vogt-Evans, Assistant Chief Magistrate, as Acting Vice-President of the Bahamas Industrial Tribunal during a swearing-in ceremony at the Office of the Governor General on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)