Cashier tells court Adrian Gibson’s fiancée ran Elite Maintenance

Attorney Damian Gomez KC and Long Island MP Adrian Gibson.

By thegallery242.com

During the Adrian Gibson trial in the Supreme Court today, Tanya Demeritte, a cashier at Bahamas Financial Center, shed light on her involvement with Elite Maintenance and its connection to the accused.



Demeritte testified that she knew Adrian Gibson only through his ex-fiancée, Alexandrea Mackey.



Regarding Elite Maintenance, she told the court she was asked by Alexandrea to serve as a director to inspect and photograph water tanks.



However, she emphasized that she never entered into any contract with the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC), clarifying that it was Alexandrea who handled those agreements.



Under questioning, Demeritte disavowed a document presented to her, insisting the signature did not match hers.



She denied ever visiting WSC and expressed ignorance about the company’s location or whether it held a bank account, stating that Alexandrea managed those aspects.



Furthermore, she claimed not to have met then-General Manager Elwood Donaldson, who also signed contracts.



Demeritte’s role, she stated, was limited to visiting sites such as Yellow Elder Gardens, Elizabeth Estates, and Skyline Drive to take pictures when landscaping work was incomplete.



Despite her involvement, she testified that she never received payment and was unaware of the financial details, including worker salaries or the total amount paid.



Admitting that she became part of Elite Maintenance at Alexandrea’s request to help her out, Demeritte expressed surprise at being labeled as the company’s secretary.



She clarified that she didn’t perform any secretarial duties and was unaware of her status as a shareholder, seeking clarification from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) during cross-examination.



In another twist, Demeritte disclosed that she was asked to provide documents for the purchase of a truck by Elite Maintenance, including a job letter, driver’s license, and National Insurance Board (NIB) details, though she claimed not to know the purpose behind the request.

