Celebrating Grand Bahama’s Youth – MOYSC ‘Youth Recognition Awards’ Ceremony Honours 73 Young People for Their Accomplishments￼

Photo shows Ms. Sandena Neely (left, front seat), Head of Youth Division in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture enjoying the entertainment segment of the Youth Awards 2022, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Freeport Bible Church. Next to Ms. Neely is Mrs. Carla Roker-Brown, Youth leader in Grand Bahama; Mr. Norris Bain, Deputy Director of sports (Northern Division) in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture; and Ms. Jewel Edwards, from the Ministry of Grand Bahama. The 73 youth award recipients are seated from the fourth row, back. (BIS Photo)

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — Ms. Sandena Neely, Head of Youth Division in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture (MOYSC) said the inspiring young people of Grand Bahama conveyed all is not lost with the young people of The Bahamas.

Seventy-three youths were recognized and honoured for their accomplishments in various disciplines, including art, business, music and service, during the MOYSC ‘Youth Recognition Awards’ in Grand Bahama on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Freeport Bible Church. “This is a historic night and one that speaks hope about the young people, not just of Grand Bahama, but of the entire Bahamas, that all is not lost,” Ms. Neely said during Saturday night’s awards ceremony.

As the keynote speaker, Ms. Neely encouraged the 73 recipients, as well as other young people to aspire to become effective leaders. Breaking down the word “leader” in an acronym, the Ministry of Youth Leader pointed out that effective leaders Listen, are Engaging, Authentic, Driven, Extraordinary and Resilient. Ms. Neely thanked all of the youth leaders of Grand Bahama who have been working assiduously with young people, even during the times of lockdown during COVID-19.

She encouraged them to continue to be committed to guiding the Bahamian youth, especially in these trying times, when young people are exposed to so much negative information. Again, she congratulated the 73 young people who were honoured and reminded them that they must keep pressing on and achieving.