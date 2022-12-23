Chairman Forbes turns around low morale at BCB in less than one year coming into office!

ZNS workers were given huge lumpsum payments just in time for Christmas!

Chairman Picewell Forbes and Dean of NASSAU The Very Rev’d Harry Jason Lamond Bain



NASSAU| The Davis New Day Government is once again on the move and up at the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas under the leadership of, Picewell Forbes, the morale and changes taking place at ZNS are unbelievable.

In three weeks with steady leadership at the BCB, Chairman Forbes has delivered two Union Agreements for the people. The Bahamas Public Managers Union and BCPOU line staff have signed all new agreements and the benefits of that signing have been delivered before Christmas.

Managers Union collected a $3,200 cash payment and the BCPOU members collected their $2,800 lump sum just two days ago.

The BCB Chairman along with his stellar management team has now landed brand new equipment in all technical areas of the corporation and at the same time has delivered scores of new incentives and income initiatives to turn around the low morale inherited at BCB.

Clearly, ZNS is experiencing a new day under this powerful DAVIS/Forbes leadership.

We ga report and yinner decide!