Christian Williams is Mister Teen Bahamas and heads for international competition

Christian Williams

NASSAU| BP is learning Christian Williams has won the Mister Teen Bahamas.

In a statement Williams wrote his excitement to represent the Bahamas at the world competition.

“As Mister Teen Bahamas, I will proudly represent the Commonwealth of The Bahamas on the international stage at the Mister Teen International Competition in Indonesia in 2027. This opportunity is not only a personal milestone but also a chance to highlight the talent, leadership, and culture of our young people.”

We report yinner decide!