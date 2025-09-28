Statement by PM Davis on the of passing of Environment Minister and Golden Isles MP Vaughn P. MILLER

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC pays tribute to Minister Vaughn P. Miller.

Statement: Ann and I are heartbroken at the passing of our friend and colleague, the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, MP for Golden Isles and Minister of Environment and Natural Resources.

Vaughn’s life reflected the very best of The Bahamas – rooted in faith, family, and service. From his early days as a radio broadcaster to his work as pastor, activist, MP, and Minister, he was a voice for hope, fairness, and accountability. Our country has lost a man of integrity and courage, but his example will continue to inspire us to lead with conviction and heart.

We extend our deepest condolences to Cassandra, their child, and the entire Miller family. May his soul rest in peace.