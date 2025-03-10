Chronic Drug Prescription Plan to reach some 160,000 Bahamians across the country!

Hon. Dr Michael Darville – Minister of Health and Wellness

On Thursday, 6 March 2025, Minister of Health an Wellness The Hon. Dr. Michael Darville updated the House of Assembly on my ministerial portfolio during the mid-year budget debate. Here are some key highlights:

– The NIB Chronic Drug Prescription Plan is now under the Health Ministry’s supervision, expanding coverage to over 160,000 Bahamians, up from 44,000.

– The modernization of the Accident and Emergency Department at Princess Margaret Hospital is 80% complete, with a projected finish in May 2025.

– A site across from NIB on Blue Hill Road has been selected for the new Coconut Grove Hospital, costing between $9 million and $11 million.

– The first phase of the new hospital in Grand Bahama is in advanced stages of construction and will be finished this year.

– Construction on new healthcare clinics in Mangrove Cay and Palmetto Point is progressing well.

– The upgrade of 51 healthcare clinics nationwide is at various stages of completion.

– The government, through the Ministry of Health, has launched a kidney donor program in response to the kidney failure epidemic, with 600 Bahamians currently on the government-funded hemodialysis program.

– The Catastrophic Health Fund has already helped numerous Bahamians suffering from catastrophic illnesses, totaling $30 million in assistance.

