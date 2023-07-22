Church leader Rev Lloyd Smith dies suddenly

REV. Lloyd Smith

by www.thegallery242.com

NASSAU| President of the Bahamas National Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention Reverend Lloyd Smith has died.

Smith, who was the pastor of Mount Horeb Baptist Church, was at the place of worship today when he collapsed.

Worried parishioners called an ambulance and emergency medical services personnel rushed him to hospital. However, he died a short time later.

Smith, who was installed as the convention’s president in 2018, is well known as the owner of construction firm Holiday Industrial Builders.

May he rest in peace.