BIMINI| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Mr Clarence Livingstone Ellis. He was 95 years old.

He was the father of Bishop Neil Ellis.

Mr Ellis lost his home in that major Bimini fire just a few weeks ago and was married to the late Mother EIva Ellis.

He was a strong Baptist and served as a deacon.

To Former Administrator Sherik, Revs. Edmund, Bishop Neil, Delton, Oral, Prince, Ken, Edris and the entire ELLIS clan we at BP offer our deep condolences.

May his soul rest in peace.