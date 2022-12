NASSAU, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis joins fellow members of the Class of 1968 in donating $160,000 to St. John’s College, on December 23, 2022.

The donation is earmarked for scholarships and the installation of solar power, the latter possibly saving the school as much as $30,000 a year on its electricity bill. (BIS Photos/Eric Rose)