Boxing Day Unofficial Junkanoo Results

One Family The Valley Boys Genesis Roots Saxons The Music Makers

Best Music – One Family

Best Performance- One Family

Best Choreography – One Family

Best Banner – The Valley Boys

Best Free Dance – The Valley Boys

Best Step Down – The Valley Boys

Best off the shoulder – One Family

Best Lead Costume – The Valley Boys

Shirley Street – The Valley Boys

Best Overall Costume – One Family