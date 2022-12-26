POLICE INVESTIGATE RECENT HOMICIDE AT PRIMETIME

file photo

NASSAU| Police are aggressively investigating an incident that has left one male dead and six (6) others detained in hospital.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Monday 26th December 2022 at a night club in western New Providence.

Preliminary reports indicated that an altercation occurred at the night club, which resulted in two (2) people being stabbed multiple times, and five (5) people being shot.

The injured were all taken to hospital, where it is reported that one of the shooting victims

succumbed to his injuries.

At present the condition of the others are unknown. Police investigations continue.