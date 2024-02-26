Con-FUSION Church pastor Moncur says he didn’t intend to hurt anyone – BUT HE TOOK SCORES OF THE MOUNT TABOR MEMBERS! WELL, WAIT!

Bishop Neil Ellis and the FAKE SMILING Rekeno Moncur of Con-FUSION Church.

NASSAU| The Con-FUSION Church pastor Rekeno Moncur was online this week, crying crocodile tears, attempting to suggest he didn’t intend to hurt anyone after leaving Mount Tabor as the pastor.

Moncur, in a two-faced turn around, abruptly resigned from the Mount Tabor family after weeks of failing to have any meeting with the Mount Tabor leadership. The new pastor of CON-FUSION Church telephoned longstanding members of Mount Tabor and, like satan, persuaded more than 1/3 of the church to leave in one big ball of confusion.

Many left Mount Tabor breaking up families and creating war in some households. In just one example a wife in a longstanding relationship left her husband of over 30 years in Mount Tabor to follow Con-FUSION pastor; leaving the daughter to cuss out da mah for leaving her daddy in worship alone. But Moncur said he didn’t hurt anyone. LIES!

Bahamas Press is watching all this from the sidelines and has seen some new developments. We now wonder what was the true intent of Moncur and the Con-FUSION crew?

It’s been five weeks since the Con-Fusion pastor departure at Mount Tabor, and yet the church is at the centre of the weekly church gossip mill. Moncur himself constantly calls Bishop Ellis name and the former church as if he has something to prove to his audience. Many of the former Mount Tabor church members are placed at the front of the church to be captured on video.

And even though Moncur has most of the former Mount Tabor members, he is calling around churches attempting to pickup and pull worship leaders and musicians; claiming to be the new mega church in the Bahamas. (but he ain’t intend to hurt no one? WELL WAIT!)

From what we know Moncur had an account opened before becoming the pastor of Mount Tabor by which his followers made regular deposits to undermine the Mount Tabor weekly offering in a premeditated exercise to grab all the money he could and reject structure from a well established church. PIRATES! Church CON-FUSION ARTISTS!

Con-FUSION and Moncur is just what it has been from day one – ONE BIG BALL OF CONFUSION, DECIET AND ERROR!

A few days ago Con-FUSION pastor approached Pastor Mario Moxey in a bold attempt to get access to his church’s eastern campus facilities to begin their weekly services there. That request has been resoundingly declined by Pastor Moxey of Harvest Church who is staying out the Con-FUSION works.

ANYWAY! Don’t send Mount Tabor no seed for the church’s 37th Anniversary Con-FUSION. Keep yinner money – send back the members yinner stole and tricked into leaving!

ONE BALL OF CONFUSION IN DA CHURCH, EH?!

