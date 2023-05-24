Coroner’s Court ruled Azario Major’s death a homicide!

Azario Major, 31

Nassau| A family is one step closer to getting justice in the death of their son who was killed at the hands of off duty officers.

BP is learning Azario Major’s death has been ruled a homicide by manslaughter in the Coroner’s Court today.

The coroner’s inquest into the 2021 death of the young man who was unarmed at the time raised serious suspicions about the actions of police.

The 31-year-old was shot multiple times by four police officers after he allegedly pointed a gun at them while in a rental car outside of Woody’s Bar on December 26, 2021.

But footage of the incident proved otherwise. Four police officers could now face jail for their actions.

We report yinner decide!