Corruption Trial with FNM MP Gibson to proceed this month as Court of Appeals lifts temporary stay order!!!!

NASSAU| We have Breaking News coming in right now from the Court of Appeal in the Corruption matter of the MP for Long Island Adrian Gibson.

A ruling handed down just minutes ago has removed the temporary stay of the Corruption Trial.

This means FNM MP Gibson will face his Ex-lover in a trail to proceed This Month.

MINNIS LOST AGAIN!

Meanwhile, Gibson and his leader almost came to blows at the Long Island Regatta as the entrenched opposition Leader Michael Pintard campaigned dangerously on the ground. PINTARD could smell a resignation coming and is set to ax team Minnis down to size.

BP understands Lincoln Deal is seeking the FNM nomination in Long Island.

Minnisbhas only months now before all his Executive Council members are dropped kicked out of the Party’s steering Committee.

Minnis needs Gibson to take over the Opposition, but that last option is being short-lived as Gibson drowns politically in a sea of corruption claims.

