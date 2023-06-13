Office of Attorney General Launches Medical Insurance Coverage for Attorneys and Magistrates

Attorney General Ryan Pinder KC

NASSAU, The Bahamas — After a 10-year wait, attorneys and Magistrates will finally have access to medical insurance coverage. Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Senator the Hon. L. Ryan Pinder made the announcement during a launch ceremony held at SuperClubs Breezes on June 12, 2023. Mr. Pinder thanked the Public Service team for assisting with bringing the benefit to fruition and said that this is just a first step in finally conveying to attorneys and magistrates the respect they rightfully deserve.

“We have pledged and committed to listening to the demands to promote retention and advancement of lawyers,” he said. ” We are also committed to completing the task of expanding benefits.”

He said that it was in the pipeline for a long time but he was pleased that the government was finally able to provide this benefit to these legal professionals in its employ.

“This has been ten years in the making but today, we are pleased to announce that we will be able to provide health insurance benefits after magistrates and attorneys have been advocating for it for a very long time,” said the Senator. “The insurance scheme that is being launched today is comparable to those offered in the private sector.”

He said that the government has been challenged in its quest to recruit and maintain legal professionals as the private sector normally pays better and offers better benefit packages. With the launch of the insurance programme, however, he feels that the Office of the Attorney-General is now in a better position to compete more effectively for personnel. He also said that given the amount of work and dedication that these professionals have to provide, it is only fitting that the government offers the best benefits package possible to them.

The insurance premiums will be paid by a 20 and 80 percent split between the attorneys and the government respectively.

Manager of Group Sales and Administration of Colina Insurance, Cheryl Martin gave an overview of the insurance plan. She said that the government opted to purchase the Distinctive Care Plan, the highest insurance level plan which includes life, Accidental death and dismemberment, major medical, dental and vision coverage.