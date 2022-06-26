Crab Fest has recorded its first death and he is a member of Mt Tabor Church!

Kenny Musgrove

Andros| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Mt Tabor’s servant member Mr Kenny Musgrove.

Musgrove died in Central Andros last evening. He had just arrived for the big weekend of Crab Fest.

Sadly, around 8pm while eating his supper Musgrove collapsed and died and when examined by a medical professional he was pronounced dead.

Musgrove was a good auto electrician and served faithfully on the Men’s Fellowship Board at Mt Tabor Baptist Church. He will be missed!

To his family we offer our condolences, and MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.