WITHIN THREE YEARS ADRIAN GIBSON PAID HIMSELF MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN WSC CONTRACTS

FORMER PM Most Honourable Ever Hubert Minnis and Adrian “Juvenile” Gibson.

NASSAU| A year and a half after he was appointed executive chairman of Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC), Adrian Gibson began receiving bloated cheques from two companies awarded WSC contracts under the Free National Movement government, according to police probing the embattled attorney’s corruption case.

The illegal payments to the Long Island MP started on November 6, 2018 when Gibson allegedly received a $15,600 cheque issued by WSC to Elite Maintenance for landscaping and maintenance work. Gibson’s then-fiancée and cousin are listed as directors of the company.

Three weeks later, Gibson allegedly received another cheque issued by WSC to Elite Maintenance – this time in the amount of $5,075.

According to records kept, Gibson received a $4,700 cheque issued by WSC to Elite Maintenance on January 30, 2019, a $5,075 cheque on February 6, 2019, a $750 cheques on February 13, 2019, $5,075 cheques on March 15, 2019, and April 15, 2019, and a $2,537.50 cheque on May 21, 2019.

According to prosecutors, far bigger payments in the form of wire payments to the WSC executive chairman came from

Baha Maintenance and Restoration, which was allegedly owned by Gibson’s campaign general Joan Knowles.

Gibson is accused of receiving $1,228,347.97 in wire payments to both Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance during a two-year period.

Between June 23, 2019 and March 25, 2021, he allegedly received 21 wire payments totaling $111,683.28 for a landscaping and maintenance contract issued by WSC.

Between July 4, 2020 and March 4, 2021, the FNM MP allegedly received five wire payments totaling $538,600.08 given to Elite Maintenance for capital work projects on Blue Hill low-level tanks # 1 and 2.

Then on July 14, 2020, the young attorney allegedly received four wire payments totaling $298,567.21. The money had been paid to OakBay Ltd T/A Baha Maintenance for Blue Hill low level tank 1.

Between November 23, 2020 and December 31, 2020, WSC also paid out $251, 686.40 to the company for the painting of Somerset House and E. George Moss Building.

Another $27,811 was received via wire payment between April 20, 2021 and August 17, 2021 for landscaping and maintenance.

Among other offenses, Gibson is accused of multiple counts of receiving and money laundering. He allegedly used the illicit funds to purchase a fleet of Japanese cars and sports vehicles, several pieces of property on Long Island and New Providence and a house off Shirley Street.