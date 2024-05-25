CTO Mourns the Passing of Former Chairman Pamela Richards

BARBADOS (May 25, 2024) – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) mourns the passing of Pamela Richards, former U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism and CTO Chairman, this week. CTO Chairman Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Ports of the Cayman Islands, stated, “The U.S. Virgin Islands and the Caribbean have lost a tireless leader who championed the cause of the Virgin Islands and the broader Caribbean tourism industry.”



Richards’ dedication to tourism and numerous important causes throughout the Virgin Islands helped to advance socioeconomic development and quality of life in the Virgin Islands. “She was an exemplar when it came to service, and her passion, visionary leadership and unwavering commitment have left an indelible mark on the region,” Bryan added. As CTO chairman from 2004 to 2006, Richards presided over the appointment of Vincent Vanderpool-Wallace as Secretary-General in 2005, following the late Jean Holder’s retirement in December 2004.



During her chairmanship, CTO embarked on several initiatives to strengthen Caribbean tourism, including improving tourism data collection across the region, expanding training and development for staff in the tourism sector, developing a world-class membership site focused on best practices, expanding public relations activities, and committing to public-private sector-focused sustainable development and cooperation through an MOU with the Caribbean Hotel Association (the forerunner of today’s Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association). Richards led the USVI in expertly hosting the CTO’s annual Caribbean Tourism Conference (CTC-28) meeting in St. Thomas in October 2005. Chairman Bryan extended condolences to Richards’ family, friends, and the government and people of the Virgin Islands.