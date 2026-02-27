Curtis Trial Date is March 1, 2027 and Marvin Dames vessel “Reel Xperience” – caught with 200 kilos of Cocaine – was bought with loan from the Credit Union!

How does a former Minister and MP and SENIOR POLICE get caught up in all this WICKEDNESS?!

Elvis Curtis, Marvin Dames and Malcolm Goodman

NEW YORK| The United States Department of Justice is tightening their grip on a drug trafficking group in the Bahamas and so far we know March 1, 2027 has been set down for the case to go to trial.

Yesterday, the court heard how the men, all involved in the alleged trafficking of drugs, have not yet come to a pre-trial bargain agreement. The men all exercised a plot to import cocaine from The Bahamas to the United States. Curtis wants less time, and the prosecutors want more time for the accused persons.

We can tell you those held includes the former disgraced Police Chief Superintendent with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Elvis Nathaniel Curtis, 51, who was in-charge of the airport. He along with William Simeon, 52, Luis Fernando Orozco-Toro, 58, Ulrique Jean Baptiste, 53, and Lorielmo Steele-Pomare, 59. The group is charged with cocaine importation conspiracy, possessing and carrying firearms and firearms conspiracy.

Now, while these hearings went on in New York under the watchful eyes of US District Judge Gregory Woods, another big drug trial is coming!

Yesterday, an indictment filed on Marvin Dames’ boat captain Malcolm Goodman. He you should also know by now was a director in Dames’ charter services company registered in 2024. Goodman was busted on February 11th, 2026 four miles off the coast of Florida by American US Department of Homeland Security taskforce officer Jose Alverez, (the US Coast Guard).

Goodman was caught sailing with some 200 kilos of cocaine on the open deck of the 45-foot vessel “Reel Xperience” registered to the former MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY AND FNM CANDIDATE Dames.

Now BP can tell you the US is now seeking forfeiture of the vessel, which is standard procedure in such interceptions.

We at BP can now confirm the former Minister of National Security (Dames) took out a loan for the vessel at The Bahamas Law Enforcement Co-Operative Credit Union. The amount is still unknown but this means this is a debt which still has to be serviced and repaid.

The Credit Union services those in the uniform branches (Police and Defence Force Officers).

We report yinner decide!