Cynthia A. Pratt, sworn in as the 12th Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC MP, Her Excellency the Most Honourable Cynthia A. Pratt and Mrs Ann Marie Davis.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — With customary warmth and humility, Her Excellency the Most Honourable Cynthia A. Pratt declared “look around and see where help is needed,” during her address that was a call to community service after she was sworn in as the 12th Governor General of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, September 1, 2023 at Government House.

“We shall accomplish great things if we work together,” she said, as she called for good citizenry to achieve the best for all: particularly the young who should be encouraged to rise and “remember there is a place for you in the growth and continued prosperity of our nation”; for those with special needs who can progress to give a positive contribution to nationhood; and for older persons, “who need an outstretched arm to help them live in dignity.”

“Support the weak, lift up the fallen,” she said. “I pray that with the help of God we shall together lift up our eyes to the rising sun and build up our nation in peace, love and joy.”

She said that “with a determined heart,” she undertook to give her best in service to all.