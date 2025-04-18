Davis Government opens newly refurbished Annes Town Clinic

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe MP for Freetown, PM Philip Davis KC and Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Michael Darville.

NASSAU| On Wednesday the Davis Government opened the newly refurbished Annes Town Clinic to make healthcare more accessible to members of the community.

The new clinic is just one of several across the country under construction, promising faster, more accessible care for residents.Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville said the renovated facility will ease the burden on Princess Margaret Hospital and improve healthcare delivery in the inner city.

“Today, after a few years of work, my ministry and the Department of Public Health, we are proud to reopen this newly renovated facility that would serve the Anne’s Town community with the services that they truly deserve,” Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Michael Darville said during a ceremony at the clinic.

“It’s fully equipped with a pharmacy. We intend to [provide] laboratory, diagnostic services, and adequate dental services. We have a dedicated mechanical room.

“We have a new water supply system, and we have a beautiful backup generator just behind you, and all of this [is] to ensure that the clinic functions effectively in emergencies.

“These improvements ensure quality care.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis was on hand for the opening, adding that the newly upgraded Anne’s Town Clinic is now modern, efficient, and ready to serve. He said, “These improvements are part of our commitment to bringing better healthcare directly to our communities. We’re not just restoring buildings; we’re restoring confidence in care.

“We are strengthening public health teams to focus on prevention, because it is no longer enough to treat sickness after it arrives,” The PM said.

“We must prevent it before it takes hold. Our people are living with chronic conditions, [like] hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease.

“That can be better managed, even avoided, with stronger community-based care.”

Referring to the clinic modernization, Davis added, “This is where the shift begins.”

Just early last week PM Davis, Dr Darville and Economic Minister Michael Halkitis broke ground for the New Coconut Grove Clinic which will be completed in 15 months.

