Fatal shooting in Fox Hill tonight…

Live scenes from homicide #24 in Fox Hill.

NASSAU| After days of quiet police tonight are reporting homicide #24 Thursday night.

The scene was the results of an argument at a local establishment on Dorsette Street area near Fig Tree Court. One male produced a firearm opening fire on the victim while hitting another man.

Police said one male died on the scene after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, while the other was taken to hospital. Police are doing their investigation and are seeking the public help in solving this homicide incident.

