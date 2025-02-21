Davis Gov’t hire of Local Bahamian Consultants proves the Administration BELIEVES IN BAHAMIAN EXPERTS!

Some 2,000 plus Bahamians under 30 were hired by the Davis Government since 2021! How Many were hired by Pintard’s FNM in the last term – ZERO!

Young Bahamians in the thousands fully supported by Davis Government.

NASSAU| This week a loud debate followed after it was announced that some 491 professionals were contracted to assist the Government in scaling up talent in the Public Service which has been depleted over successive governments.

The hires of these many Bahamian professionals with years of institutional memory and understanding of the Bahamian workforce is not welcomed by Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard, BUT President Belinda Wilson and BPSU President Kimsley Ferguson.

Given that every Bahamian Government since 1967 have hired hundreds of foreign consultants, costing the Bahamian taxpayer millions to oversee the work inside the public service, the bold exercise by this Philip Davis Government to engage Bahamian experience to carry out training for upcoming stars in the public service proves that PM DAVIS BELIEVES IN BAHAMIANS!

Pintard, Belinda and Ferguson all HATE BAHAMIAN PROFESSIONALS who have much to contribute to the development of our beloved Bahamas!

Why would individuals (PINTARD AND CO.) who seek to lead our people have such contempt, envy, hate and vicious jealousy for our own Bahamian brothers and sisters? Such raw dislike for Bahamians who were trained all over the world to better the Bahamas! This action alone this week speaks volumes about what a government led by Michael Pintard (DA GREAT PRETENDER) would look like. FIRE BAHAMIANS and hire foreigners to do work Bahamians are well qualified to do!

And this kind of FNM HATE Bahamians policy is not new! The FNM displayed this contempt for Bahamians back in 2010 when they sent home hundred at BTC while selling the corporation off to a foreign group which stripped naked Bahamian ran departments and shopped importing foreign consultants to deplete the quality service once enjoyed by Bahamians.

Many forget how while Pintard’s FNM served in Government in 2017 – 2021 they forced out Bahamian professionals at BPL to bring in Wartsila foreign teams at the corporation to drive up energy prices while leaving homes and businesses on load-shedding exercises for years. THESE PEOPLE IN THE FNM HATE BAHAMIANS!

Last evening the OPM issued a statement suggesting it will (in the spirit of transparency) publish a listing of those Bahamians (WITH EXPERIENCE NOW) protested by persons opposed to this bold approach to governance.

In short, the Davis Government needs to explain itself as to why it is reengaging Bahamian consultants? WELL, BLOW ME DOWN! EXPLAIN WHY WE HIRED BAHAMIANS?!

We at Bahamas Press believe this is not necessary, because in years past no one has ever decried the hires of foreign contractual hires in the Government this loud! And how could anyone – who wants to lead Bahamians – appreciate exposing our own professionals while for years protecting the services foreigners are engaged to carry out. WHAT IS THIS?!

We ga say this again: Those in the FNM HATE BAHAMIANS! They want Bahamians to DIE! They want to see Bahamians unemployed, not living out their true full potential. And they hate seeing Bahamains prospering and succeeding! Michael Pintard and CO. HATE YINNER! We cannot say it any plainer.

The Same People who locked deceased Bahamians in trailers and failed to give their loved ones death certificates in Abaco and Grand Bahama following Hurricane Dorian DO NOT CARE FOR YOU!

The same FNM leaders who increased your taxes by 60% and borrowed the nation deep into a depression have no love for yinner! Yall better listen to Bahamas Press!

These FNMs who do not support increases in a minimum wage, the hires of thousands of young Bahamians to scale up the work force in the public service they left depleted for years while they were in government. The mass regularizing of workers by the Davis Government who for years were blocked, stopped, held back and never promoted by the FNM is evidence that PINTARD AND CO do not give a damn about yinner!

The same people who opposed the Davis Government policies are the very one who held Bahamians under house arrest, lawlessly raped the public purse of millions while serving insect loaded rice and flour do not and never will seek to see Bahamians flourish with opportunities to succeed!

We at BP support the hires and reengagement of BAHAMIAN CONSULTANTS ALL ACROSS THE BAHAMAS!

We’d rather see a Bahamian consultant steering young professionals in the Public Service any day over a foreigner! And those who don’t agree never liked us and always hated us!

And if yinner cannot get that deep in your skull then you FA and Find OUT!

We gone!