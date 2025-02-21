Police opened a homicide investigation in Montell Heights…

Gary Woodside, 39, found hanging from road inside home on Fritz Lane – Police opens suicide investigation…

NASSAU| Police are reporting another homicide incident tonight this time in the Montell Heights Community.

From what we know police confirmed a 19-year-old male had arrived at a home when occupants of light-colored vehicle pulled alongside him, opened fire, wounding him fatally to the upper body.

Little is known about the victim. We know he was not electronically monitored nor did police confirm if he was known to them. Officers are requesting help from the public in this latest incident.

Meanwhile earlier today police opened a second suicide incident in 48-hours.

We learned a 39-year-old man has been found dead hanging from a rope inside a home on Fritz Lane just off East Street north. The victim has been identified as Gary Woodside, a resident of that area. We have no further details in this latest incident.

