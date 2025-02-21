Government Publishes Updated Environmental Management Plan for SpaceX Project in Exuma

SPACEX Rocket

The Government of The Bahamas, through the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP), Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources, has released the updated Environmental Management Plan for the proposed SpaceX project in the Exuma Cays.

Originally submitted by Bron Ltd. on behalf of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (SpaceX) on June 19, 2024, this document was most recently revised .The Environmental Management Plan outlines critical measures and strategies to protect and sustainably manage environmental resources throughout the project’s lifecycle.

The Government remains committed to transparency, rigorous environmental oversight, and ensuring developments align with national and international standards.

For more information, please contact the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection, Charlotte House, 1st Floor, Charlotte & Shirley Street, New Providence, The Bahamas.