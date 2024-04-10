Davis Gov’t starts Listening Tour across The Bahamas for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Prime Minister Davis greets small business owner Simeon Hall Jr.

Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, alongside Minister Michael Halkitis and Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) Executive Director Samantha Rolle, is starting a listening tour across The Bahamas for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This targeted initiative started with visits to two Bahamian businesses, Rip Ty’d and Preacher’s Kid, as part of the government’s commitment to enhancing our country’s economic engine through the support of local entrepreneurs.

Emphasising the tour’s importance, Prime Minister Davis stated, “Supporting our small and medium-sized businesses is a focus of my administration. These enterprises are the lifeblood of our economy, reflecting the ingenuity and determination of the Bahamian people. Through direct engagement and collaboration, we aim to address the challenges these businesses face and to promote a culture of innovation and growth. Our partnership with the SBDC and other stakeholders is an example of our collective effort to empower entrepreneurs and to drive our economy forward.”

The tour highlights the Davis Administration’s proactive approach to fostering an environment where SMEs can thrive and expand their contribution to the national economy. Through these visits, the Prime Minister seeks to not only understand the unique challenges faced by businesses post-pandemic but also to reinforce the government’s role in facilitating their success.

“We are here to listen, to learn, and to act. My administration has one mission: to ensure that the entrepreneurial spirit within the Bahamas is preserved and thriving. By spotlighting success stories like Rip Ty’d and Preacher’s Kid, we aim to inspire and motivate our business community, showcasing the vast potential that exists within our islands,” Prime Minister Davis further added.