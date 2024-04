A forest fire on the northern tip of Andros Island, Bahamas, is sending smoke to South Florida today, as strong southeast winds carry the scent of the blaze directly to Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Katy Huddlestun, who lives on a canal off the New River in River Oaks, Fort Lauderdale, woke up to the smell of smoke.

The fire coming from a wild fire ablaze in Nicholls Town North Andros. What we ga do with all these people living in the bush?