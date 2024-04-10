Seven charged on claims of Fraud by Reason of Service at Water and Sewerage…

NASSAU| The following persons were charged this morning for stealing from Water and Sewerage Corporation this morning.

BP is learning Adasha Pickering 37, Veronica Ann Newbold 73, Witchell Wilson 46, Romell Rolle 52, Trevor Vaughn Roberts 60, Vanessa Rolle 52, and Marvin Scavella 55, where charged in Court #9 this morning before The Chief Magistrate.

All were accused of stealing by reason of service from the WSc.

Two more persons are to be charged, but that pair presented sick slips ranging from 14 to 21 days.

The case as we understand involves an elaborate scheme to commit fraud through services at the Corporation which is already strapped for cash and fights monthly to meet its payroll.

Presently the former Chairman and MP for Long Island Adrian Gibson and former GM Elwood Donaldson are facing serious charges in relation to the same Corporation.

A few months ago the PM Davis sacked his Chairman MP Silvanus Petty following news of contracts which exposed nepotism at the Corporation.

If BP start writing on WSc we would be here until next year listing the serious systemic problems facing the Corporation.

We report yinner decide.