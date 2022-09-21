Davis Labour friendly Government sets another NEW DAY as UB and the Public Managers Union Sign Industrial Agreement

The University of The Bahamas has entered into a new industrial agreement with the Public Managers Union (PMU) for the term 2018-2023. The new agreement was signed on Tuesday, 20th September at UB’s Michael Eldon Complex. Pictured from left: President of PMU, Cassandra Cartwright Lewis; President of the University of The Bahamas, Dr. Erik Rolland; Chair of the Board of Trustees, Mrs. Allyson Maynard-Gibson, KC; and Vice-President of Human Resources, Mrs. Vochelle Ferguson. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — An Industrial agreement deemed ‘acceptable’ to both parties was signed between University of The Bahamas (UB) and the Public Managers Union (PMU). The event was held at the Michael Eldon Complex on the UB campus, September 20, 2022.

President of the University of The Bahamas, Dr. Erik Rolland, expressed his enthusiasm about the new agreement.

“I am most encouraged by the level of collaboration that has transpired between the University and the managers union. Today, we commit that the University recognizes the importance of joint consultation and agrees to consult with the union on matters that affect the working conditions of managers. We will ensure that managers develop the skills necessary to lead others, and the security and employment of managers covered under this agreement will be upheld,” said President Rolland.

He also discussed the top priority for the university. “Our number one strategic direction for the university is to become accredited,” he said. “In doing so, we affirm the importance of our managers and will build a strong learning organization focused on professional development.”

He said the university would renew its focus on lifelong learning, and continuous improvement, training, and education that will be beneficial for the success of managers in the workplace.

“We will ensure that managers are equipped with the tools necessary for their advancement and will provide them with cutting-edge professional development offerings,” he stated. “The university recognizes the commitment of our managers at all levels, and values their efforts demonstrated over multiple years. I must reiterate that UB managers are not here to just do a job. The managers of UB have a goal in mind. That goal is to ensure that the university is the first choice for students who seek higher education at the tertiary level, and also the first choice for employees. We thank you for all that you do.

“The University will continue to support our managers through learning, leadership, and service. As a result, this creates a diverse workforce, dedicated staff, and a harmonious workplace where people can thrive! We value our partnership with the Public Managers Union. And, through this partnership, we continue to build a mutual and beneficial relationship as we promote the best means of enhancing the dialogue between management and workers.”

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Mrs. Allyson Maynard-Gibson said she looks forward to partnering with the managers in order to reach the goal of strengthening the University’s position in the region.

“With God’s help, together, we are building a strong university, a center of excellence, where our people lift their heads, to be recognized in the region, and beyond. To achieve the University’s mission and mandate, we intend to leverage the knowledge and skills of every single member of UB, and especially our managers who lead the people on our team. However, we cannot do it alone. Our focus is strengthening relationships with all of our partners and stakeholders. The call is for all hands on deck. Each of us has a role to play in this extraordinary work of university building.”

President of the Public Managers Union, Mrs. Cassandra Cartwright Lewis, said the new agreement was a very good one for the managers. She said that in addition to the favorable financial negotiations, other areas of concern were addressed and allocated for in the new industrial agreement.

“There are several components that were addressed in this current industrial agreement, including development and training opportunities, mentorship programmes, sabbatical allowance for additional training, grievance processes, and increment administration.”

She said the Public Managers Union accounts for some 54 members at the university. The current agreement is for the period 2018 – 2023. A new industrial agreement will be negotiated when it expires and a determination will be made at that time as to whether it would serve both parties to continue a five-year term or to transition to a three-year term as in other industrial agreements.”