A Jamaican national charged in armed robbery of some $28,000 between two businesses in the capital…

Jamaican gunman in New Providence robbing 700 Wines and Spirits on Bernard Road Sept. 10th.

NASSAU| A Jamaican national has been charged before the courts in connection with two serious robberies in the capital.

Police say Wayne Smith, along with others, were the men who walked into the 700 Wines and Spirits on Bernard Road on September 10th, taking almost $10,000 in cash and holding staff and patrons hostage during the long ordeal.

Smith, who is from Taylor Street, also robbed a staffer of an Iphone and $20 in his crime spree.

But that is not all. Smith and his criminal enterprise crew also robbed Nassau Restaurant Supplies on Mackey Street of some $18,220 on September 12th.

He was denied bail by Assistant Chief Magistrate Subuola Swain, but can apply for bail in the Supreme Court where someone could release him to continue his crimes.

Anyway, the police did their job! And the other suspects are perhaps back in Jamaica by now.

We report yinner decide!