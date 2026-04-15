DAVIS ON PINTARD: THE OPPOSITION WANTS A RETURN TO A COLONIAL MINDSET

PM Philip Davis KC and Opposition Leader Michael Pintard

West Grand Bahama| The Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, said that Grand Bahama is once again thriving and that a new chapter has already begun for the island.

Davis noted that people are back at work and that the government is implementing policies aimed at improving citizens’ lives.

“Grand Bahama is coming back. A new chapter has already begun. People are working again,” Davis said.

He added that the government is challenging the Port Authority, working to revive the downtown area, and building a new health campus.

“We are bringing downtown back to life, building a new health campus, and putting Bahamians first,” the Prime Minister said.

Davis also criticized the opposition and its leader Michael Pintard, claiming they are offering a return to failed policies.

“On the other side is a man who wants a reset. He wants to reset you back to a failed script and a colonial mindset,” Davis stated.