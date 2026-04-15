FNM base support in decline just 27 days before the May 12th General Elections!

FNM base support has abandoned the party last evening at Golden Gates rally on April 14th, 2026.

NASSAU| The Free National Movement headed by Michael Pintard has fallen into crisis mode following a failed rally event in Golden Isles Tuesday evening.

Base supporters of the FNM failed to show up at a special event in Golden Gates Park. FNMs were boxed into a small security zone in the park making space for supporters to park around the event.

The weak leadership proved even weaker as the attendees were less than a quarter of rally goers at the PLP rally in West Grand Bahama Monday evening and just a fraction of the RM Bailey base support which attended the PLP MEGA RALLY on Saturday evening.

What does this mean? Well, it means that the base block of hardcore FNMs are not showing up at rally events. That means less support in working groups ground support and further is a sign of dangerous fatigue among party supporters.

Given low base support does not mean weak national support, but the signs that the base are not showing up means a rise in disinterest in the party’s message, narrative and brand.

Pintard has gambled on his entire platform on passport irregularity and foreign immigration in this election, but the truth be told the FNM is running two candidates with HAITIAN roots, one being Jay Philippe whose two parents were born in Haiti.

The idea that of an MP of Haitian decent being elected to Parliament is not popular now and the FNM has had it fair share of such persons. But to gamble an entire election on the populous narrative IN THE BAHAMAS does not work as it has in other parts of the world.

From pastors to educators, construction workers to doctors and politicians, the Bahamas has long had foreigners in the mix in the building of the nation.

Before 1973 an entire block of teachers, police and doctors hailed proudly from around the Caribbean and made the Bahamas home, working in our elections, building our churches and starting their families right here in the Bahamas.

For the FNM to allow its own female candidate to stand on the podium and attack her own “foreign-born” husband tells the electorate just who the FNM are.

All we at BP say to this is this: IT AIN’T LONG NAH WITH JUST 27 MORE DAYS TO GO BEFORE MAY 12!

CHOOSE PROGRESS!