PLP UNVEILS NEW SECURITY PLAN: INDEPENDENT COMMISSION AND SPECIAL COURT FOR SEXUAL OFFENSES

PM Philip Davis KC

NASSAU, Bahamas| The 2026 election campaign in The Bahamas is entering a phase in which political parties are presenting key reform agendas, and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has unveiled its expanded security package under the document “Blueprint for Progress.” The focus is on strengthening institutions, reducing violence, and improving justice through a series of new and reformed measures.

One of the central pillars of the program is “Progress in Safer Communities,” which outlines a range of policies aimed at improving public safety, addressing crime, and strengthening trust in institutions.

PLP is proposing the introduction and full operationalization of an Independent Commission of Investigations, a body empowered to investigate serious allegations of misconduct by members of the security services, including the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), and the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

According to the party, this commission will be a fully autonomous institution free from political interference, with even the Prime Minister having no authority to intervene in its work, and Members of Parliament not permitted to serve on it.

The manifesto states that this reform responds to long-standing concerns about transparency and accountability within the security sector, particularly following serious cases linked to international investigations into organized crime.

Additionally, PLP is proposing to strengthen the legal framework through the Protection Against Violence Act, aimed at providing greater protection for women, children, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

The party emphasizes that no citizen should live in fear in their own home and pledges to improve institutional support for victims of violence, as well as create more effective mechanisms for protection and rehabilitation.

Under this law, a Protection Against Violence Commission has already been established and began operating on February 1.

PLP also plans to expand the Domestic Violence Unit of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, with a special focus on Grand Bahama, as well as increase educational programs in schools on the prevention of sexual and gender-based violence.

The manifesto further proposes the creation of a specialized Sexual Offenses Court to ensure faster and more efficient processing of such cases, as well as a Backlog Reduction Court to speed up the justice system.

In addition, PLP plans to complete the construction of a female juvenile detention center and expand the government’s “Clear/Hold/Build” strategy aimed at tackling gangs and improving community safety.

On international cooperation, the party intends to deepen partnerships with CARICOM and the United States in the fight against organized crime and gang-related activity.

With this program, PLP says its goal is to build a safer society, a stronger justice system, and greater protection for all citizens, especially the most vulnerable groups.