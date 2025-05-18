Davis: Pintard never had a real job

PM Philip Davis KC and Michael Pintard

by thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis launched a blistering attack on Opposition Leader Michael Pintard during a packed Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Men’s Branch meeting Sunday, telling party supporters that Pintard is unfit to lead the country because he has “never had a real job” and lacks the independence and experience needed to serve as prime minister.

Addressing the standing-room-only crowd at PLP headquarters, Davis questioned Pintard’s qualifications and work history, warning voters that the Free National Movement (FNM) leader is more talk than substance.

“Michael Pintard wants to lead this country, but I have a simple question—what real job has he ever had?” Davis asked. “What has he ever built? What has he ever managed, outside of press conferences and political complaints?”

The prime minister contrasted Pintard’s political career with his own, citing his background as a practicing attorney alongside former prime ministers Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham.

“I’ve worked my whole life. I built my legal practice from the ground up. I paid staff. I met payroll. I earned my way in the courtroom and in the community. That’s a real job. That’s real responsibility,” Davis said.

He continued with a pointed critique of Pintard’s financial independence and political allegiances: “If Pintard never had a real job, who’s been paying his bills? Because if someone has always been paying his way, that means someone else has always been in charge. And if someone else is in charge of his life, how can we trust him to be in charge of this country?”

Davis accused the FNM leader of being disconnected from the needs of Bahamians and too dependent on entrenched political interests. “That’s not independence. That’s not leadership. That’s dependency wrapped in ambition,” he said.

The prime minister also took aim at Pintard’s record, especially his absence during critical moments such as the Grand Lucayan hotel signing.

“When the people of Grand Bahama needed him, he didn’t show. When the country makes progress, he goes silent or sneers,” Davis charged. “Because what’s good for The Bahamas is bad for the FNM. They hate good news.”

Davis dismissed Pintard as unqualified, calling him “a seat warmer who answers to the same old forces that failed this country time and time again.”

“The Bahamian people deserve better than that,” Davis declared. “They deserve leadership that comes from hard work, not handouts. They deserve someone who answers to them—not to the people cutting the cheques.”

While acknowledging Pintard’s communication skills, Davis framed them as superficial and performative: “He’s good with words. He’s an actor. He knows how to deliver a line. He knows how to look the part. But when the lights go off and the real work begins, what’s left? Just another performance. Just another costume change.”

“He’s not a leader. He’s not a builder. He’s a parrot—not a poet,” Davis added. “He repeats what powerful people want to hear. He mimics the voices of those who already have influence, instead of using his platform to speak for those who have none.”

In closing, Davis rallied the crowd with a call to stay focused on progress, contrasting his administration’s efforts with what he described as Pintard’s theatrics.

“Let Pintard talk. We’ll keep building,” Davis said. “Let him throw shade—we’ll keep bringing light.”