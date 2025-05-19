WSC delivers a $1.04 million contract to improve water quality in Kemps Bay and the Wellfield in The Bluff, South Andros 

WSc Chairman Reverend Trajean Jadorette, Minister Leon Lundy and Apex President Mr. Willie Simmons seated and standing Mr Robert Deal along with executives at WSc.

NASSAU| The Water and Sewerage Corporation is delivering greater development to the islands of the Bahamas and, with the assistance of the Davis Government, signed another water deal for the people of Andros.

The Corporation signed a $1.04 million contract with Apex Pavers Company Limited to construct a new transmission water main linking the Corporation’s Reverse Osmosis Plant in Kemps Bay and the Wellfield in The Bluff, South Andros. The project will deliver greater quality of water to residents and improve the lives of many.

On hand at the WSC Head Office were Hon. Leon Lundy, Minister of State with Responsibility for Water and Sewerage and Disaster Risk Management; Reverend Trajean Jadorette, Executive Chairman of the Corporation, Mr. Robert Deal, General Manager of the Corporation, Mr. Cyprian Gibson, Deputy General Manager of the Corporation; and Mr. Willie Simmons, President of Apex Pavers Company Limited.

The Project includes the installation and commissioning of approximately 13,400 feet of 4-inch water mains, 10 new service laterals, and associated fittings. The goal is to create a physical and operational link between the Corporation’s two main water supply sources in South Andros to enhance system efficiency, reliability, and future scalability.

“Today’s signing represents more than the launch of a new project; it is a clear symbol of progress, of continuity, and of a deepening commitment to infrastructure that meets the needs of the people it serves,” said Minister Leon Lundy.