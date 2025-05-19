Prime Minister Davis Celebrates Nation’s Largest Youth Guard Cohort

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC inspects the new 104 graduates of the fourth cohort of the National Youth Guard (NYG).

Nassau, The Bahamas — In a moving address delivered to the 104 graduates of the fourth cohort of the National Youth Guard (NYG), Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Davis, KC, praised the young cadets as a bold and promising symbol of the nation’s future, calling them “the next generation of responders, protectors, and problem-solvers.”

The graduation marked a major milestone in the government’s commitment to youth development and national resilience. With the inclusion of Cohort 4, the National Youth Guard has now trained over 250 first responders in disaster preparedness, technical trades, and public service since its launch in January 2023.

Prime Minister Davis reaffirmed that youth empowerment remains a key priority of his administration.

“I carry the weight of your future in my heart. And long as I am Prime Minister, I will remove every obstacle out of your way,” he told the graduates.



“You are the reason I fight each day to make this country better. You are the reason I believe this country’s best days still lie ahead.”

Graduates of the programme receive hands-on training in carpentry, construction, masonry, electrical work, and water safety. Many cadets have already put their skills to work upgrading public infrastructure and will be supporting agencies such as the Airport Authority. Others have secured employment in tourism and marine industries, including long-term placements at Coco Cay and Ocean Cay.

In a remarkable display of ambition and achievement, more than 40 cadets from this cohort have passed entrance exams for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and the Royal Bahamas Police Force, and are now undergoing recruitment.

The Prime Minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to Captain Sonia Miller, National Youth Guard Coordinator, the graduates’ family members, the instructors, and the dedicated team that helped shape the programme, including the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit.

He also thanked the graduates: “Thank you for your service. Thank you for your courage. And thank you for reminding us what hope looks like in uniform.”