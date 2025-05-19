PM Davis digs further into Pintard’s poor record

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard

PM Davis

PM DAVIS: When I spoke last night, I said give credit where credit is due. Pintard has done well with his poetry and acting.

But what has he done to help others?

Where was his leadership when he had the chance?

It was our administration that gave the Dundas its first-ever government subvention. And we’ve committed to fund it annually. As Minister of Culture, he barely met with them, let alone provided any support.

We are also establishing CAPAS, the Creative & Performing Arts School of The Bahamas, something we’re extremely proud to deliver. When Pintard was in government, they promised such a school, but didn’t even begin to plan for one.

Even worse, ‘Pintard The Creative’ and his government, CLOSED the National Dance School.

And looking ahead, my office is working closely with the U.S. Embassy to ensure Bahamian creators are fairly compensated for their work on platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

Leadership requires more than performance.

We’re not just acknowledging the arts we’re building a future for them.

And so I ask again: Mr. Pintard, show us your track record. What have you ever actually done?