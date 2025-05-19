Attorney General Ryan Pinder

Response to Claims Regarding Working Conditions at the Central Registry The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs wishes to address recent claims regarding hazardous working conditions at the Central Registry, located at 50 Shirley Street.

This morning, the Human Resources section of the Registrar General’s Department was made aware that demolition took place over the weekend at the Central Registry. As a result, the building was promptly assessed and deemed temporarily unsuitable for regular operations. Immediate steps were taken to relocate the affected six (6) employees to an alternate location at the Bahamas Financial Centre. A designated space on the third floor was identified, cleared, and is now ready for occupancy.

One staff member has already transitioned to the new space, and the remaining employees have been advised to do the same.

The Ministry denies any claims that staff were required to work in unsafe conditions. At no time were employees expected to perform their duties in an environment deemed unfit. Furthermore, assertions of mold in the Central Registry are unfounded. A thorough professional cleaning and sanitization of the premises, including the air conditioning units, was conducted in January 2025 to ensure a healthy workspace. There have been no recorded instances of employees reporting illness related to mold exposure.

The Office of the Judiciary, which will take occupancy of the space, has assured that all debris will be removed as a matter of priority.

While files currently remain at the Central Registry, the department is actively working to transfer them to the Bahamas Financial Centre as soon as possible. In the interim, employees may need to access the Central Registry periodically to retrieve necessary documents. Controlled access will be provided through the back entrance of the facility, away from the demolition zone, to ensure staff safety.

The Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs remain steadfast in its commitment to maintaining clean, safe, and healthy work environments for al employees. We will continue to take all necessary actions to uphold this standard.