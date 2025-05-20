Stakeholders Meet to Discuss the Proposed Amendments to the Employment Act and Industrial Relations Act

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Minister of Labour and the Public Service the Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle thanked stakeholders for attending a meeting that represents a critical step toward validating the proposed amendments to the Employment Act and Industrial Relations Act.

“We are here to ensure that what moves forward to national consultation is the product of our collective expertise and shared vision,” Minister Glover-Rolle said during the Labour Legislative Reform Stakeholders Meeting held at the National Training Agency on Monday, May 19, 2025.

She explained that thus far, stakeholders are on the right track.

“The path to this moment has been paved with collaborative achievements.

“From day one, this reform initiative has operated on principles of partnership. While the Ministry provided coordination, you, our tripartite stakeholders, have shaped its substance, ensuring alignment with international standards while addressing our unique national context. Your fingerprints are on every page of these recommendations.”

The Labour Minister said the progress has been reflected outside the bounds of this legislative reform process as well.

She noted that over the past three-and-a-half years, working together through tripartite partnership, the government has driven progress with over 55 labour agreements signed, increases to the minimum wage, promotions and salary increases for our public servants, and the achievement of the lowest unemployment rate since 2008.

“Tens of thousands of lives have been improved thanks to the work we do through the National Tripartite Council, as well as the countless negotiations and meetings that we have held individually in other contexts, which have helped us to achieve milestone after milestone.”

The Minister said last year, there were collaborative efforts in developing the first-ever White Paper on Labour reforms, with over 250 recommendations. This demonstrated what can be achieved through inclusive social dialogue.

“That document has now become our roadmap for transformation.”

She added, “Today, we advance this work by reviewing and discussing the feedback on the proposed changes to the Employment Act and Industrial Relations Act as we build on our momentum to transform the local labour landscape.”

The Labour Minister said the objective remains clear: to build a modern, responsive, and fair labour framework that protects workers’ rights, promotes productivity, expands opportunity, and promotes decent work for all.

She explained that when this critical step is done, work will then be put forward for nationwide consultation, ensuring transparency, inclusivity, and democratic participation in shaping the nation’s labour future.

“At the end of this process, we will have incorporated the feedback of every major stakeholder group and every interested and concerned Bahamian who wants to see a brighter future for labour in this nation.”

The Minister said, “In doing so, we will ensure that these transformative reforms, built on broad consensus, will stand the test of time and continue to produce positive results for many years to come.”

The meeting was attended by union leaders, civil servants and representatives from the private sector.