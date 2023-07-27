Melia

(NASSAU, THE BAHAMAS, July 27, 2023) – Today, the owner of Baha Mar, The Bahamas’ premiere integrated luxury resort, announces the staged deconstruction of the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel. Local Nassau workers are hard at work in this process, which is expected to conclude Fall 2023.

“An opportunity exists to create a new project that will benefit Nassau and enhance the tourism product of The Bahamas as a whole,” said Graeme Davis, President of Baha Mar, and a representative of ownership. “The Melia Nassau Beach has been closed since 2020 and we eagerly look forward to creating a new vision that will further enhance the Cable Beach area.”

Work will not impact the guest experience at Baha Mar, and careful planning is in place to minimize any disruption to the surrounding neighborhood.