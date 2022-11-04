Department of Immigration Holds Passing Out Ceremony for 169 Recruits

NASSAU, THE Bahamas — The Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Labour and Immigration held a passing out ceremony Wednesday, November 2, 2022 for 169 recruits at the Royal Bahamas Police Force training college under the theme ‘Reset, Refocused, Realigned and Fully Equipped to Fulfill Our Mandate.’

Director of Immigration Keturah Ferguson congratulated the recruits and told them to strive to make the best of their decision to be Immigration officers by being and remaining reset, refocused and realigned.

Minister of Labour and Immigration the Hon. Keith Bell told the recruits they are the smartest and most diverse group, and to remain honest and strong in integrity.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis who was in attendance said “this is the largest group of recruits, and the first under the Davis administration and first under the second female director of Immigration in the department’s 83-year existence.” (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)