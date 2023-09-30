Department of Information Technology arrested in gun raid!

file photo

NASSAU| Intelligence-led policing has resulted in two (2) adult males, ages thirty-five (35) and thirty-three (33) and a thirteen (13) year old juvenile male being arrested after they were found in possession of nine (9) firearms, five (5) handguns and four (4) high powered weapons along with a large quantity of suspected Marijuana.

Preliminary reports reveal, that shortly after 11:00 p.m. officers attached to Operation Secure City, executed a search warrant on an apartment complex located on Bradley Street, Sunset Park, were the items were discovered.

The drugs weighed an estimated two (2) pounds, with an estimated street value of fourteen thousand ($14,000) dollars. Investigation continues into this matter.

The employee has not been named as yet but Bahamas Press is learning another employee in the area is a man known to police. Back in the day, the same employee was in a shootout with police before his wealthy parents shipped him off out of the Bahamas while on bail. That suspect once moved drugs in the country!

But we ga report and let yinner decide!