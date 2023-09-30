QUEEN’S COLLEGE HEADBOY Dario Anthony Rahming Jr collapsed and died this morning during a school practise…

Master Dario Anthony Rahming jr.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning the headboy of Queen’s College on Village Road collapsed and died during a sports practise on campus this morning.

Master Dario Anthony Rahming Jr had just arrived at school this morning for a Saturday sports practise when he became unwell collapsed and died. This is shocking!

The ambitious youth leader was an outstanding student and a leader to many of his classmates.

Sources on the campus said, “…his sudden passing is indeed a shock to us all and we are moved with deep sympathy and sorrow for his family.”

Even BP is lost for words.

May his soul rest in peace.