Proprietor of Cedar Crest and Yager Ruby Braithwaite Murdoch Hill passes…

Ruby Braithwaite Murdoch Hill

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing this morning of a businesswoman who led the way both in New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Ruby Braithwaite Murdoch Hill passed away Friday morning. She was a pioneer in the funeral business and operated the family businesses Cedar Crest and Yager Funeral Homes in Nassau and Freeport Grand Bahama.

She was a trendsetter delivering peace and comfort to families across the country who lost loved ones in the most difficult times.

To her family, as her work on this side of God’s vineyard has ended, we offer our prayers and condolences. And we pray that a Good and GRACIOUS GOD receives her into His city of peace and joy.

May she rest in peace.