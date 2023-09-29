An educator from Eleuthera was charged after being accused of touching a young female student…

Eugene Bain

NASSAU| Another educator on the island of Eleuthera is behind bars tonight after being accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old female student.

Eugene Bain prosecutors say, touched the genital area of a female student through her clothing on September 14th.

Bain stood before Decent Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on Friday. His bail was denied bail. He returns to court in January for a voluntary bill of indictment papers.

Well look here: boy teacher Bain, you ga be schooled in the art of “feel up” in Fox Hill tonight and you ga learn how to keep your hands to your side at all times – ESPECIALLY when interacting with the kids!

Who background checks these people?

We ga report and let yinner decide!