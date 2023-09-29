Another bad accident tonight outside the Killarney Headquarters!!!

Bad accident unfolding outside the Killarney Headquarters.

BREAKING| Bahamas Press is once again live on the scene of a bad accident just outside the headquarters of the Killarney MP (we ain’t calling his name)!

Two drivers collided on the curve this is one vehicle and the other is in the bush.

BP advises drivers to make the sign of the cross when passing that dangerous curve. Some citizens have lost their lives right after passing that headquarters. We don’t understand why the Christian Council has not visited that location in deep prayer and with holy water. Too many accidents continue to occur near the Killarney MP headquarters. Dat area needs prayers!

