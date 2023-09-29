NASTY male charged with sexual intercourse with his two younger siblings ages 6 and 9 – WELL WHAT IS DIS?

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A nasty 23-year-old man, who we cannot confirm to be Bahamian, was remanded to prison last week after he was charged with two cases of incest.

The male, whose identity is being withheld to protect the young victim was brought before Senior Magistrate DECENT Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

The sick male allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with two of his younger female siblings ages

on September 23 in New Providence. the girls are the ages six and nine.

His case will be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment set for service on February 7, 2024.

When a Supreme Court Judge release this one on bail we wonder whose home he will live in? Yinner better watch and keep a check on your children – THE ENEMY IS NOW WITHIN!

