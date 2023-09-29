Man shot dead in First Street and Poinciana The Grove Tuesday evening…

file photo

NASSAU| Police opened another homicide investigation Tuesday evening after a man was found dead behind a business in First Street The Grove.

The 21-year-old male, still not identified by BP, was walking in the area around First Street and Poinciana Avenue 10:45 pm when a gunman approached him and shot him multiple times about the body. The gunman then melted in the darkness and made good his escape.

Police then discovered the body of the male victim in the area who was pronounced lifeless.

This incident became the second homicide for the week following a two-week silence on the streets.

